Today, Thursday, October 30, in Douglas, brings moderate rain throughout most hours, with heavier bursts possible late in the afternoon. Drizzle lingers into the evening, and clouds remain thick, reducing sunlight. Occasional gusts might accompany the showers. Temperatures about 11°C keep conditions rather damp, with minimal relief expected overnight.
Tomorrow continues the rainy spell as cloudy skies dominate, giving way to occasional showers by midday. Light drizzle may return later, keeping the atmosphere moist. Some rain could become intense briefly. Temperatures near 11°C lend a cool feeling through much of the day. Expect persistent greyness throughout.
Saturday brings moderate rain again, with brief intervals of drizzle. Cloud cover remains extensive, limiting any sunshine. Occasional heavier rain showers are likely to pop up, and temperatures about 10°C keep the day on the chilly side. Gusty winds may also appear sporadically.
This weekend sees Sunday continuing the wet pattern. Skies stay mostly grey, with patches of drizzle keeping things damp. Occasional breaks might appear, but showers could develop unexpectedly. Temperatures near 11°C add a touch of coolness. Drier moments remain limited.
Monday looks set for patchy rain, interspersed with brief calm spells. Cloudy skies are expected for much of the day, though drizzle may drift in during the evening. Temperatures approaching 14°C bring slightly milder conditions overall. Occasional gusts could appear late, maintaining the unsettled vibe.
The following days remain uncertain, yet further showery weather seems plausible. Wet spells and cloudy periods could persist, keeping conditions often dynamic and cloud-filled after Monday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.