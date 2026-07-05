Overcast skies dominate the day across Douglas and the surrounding area, with temperatures reaching a high of around 20°C. It will feel cooler than that, however, with a gentle breeze blowing and the temperature feeling more like 16°C due to the wind chill.
As the day progresses, showers become likely at times, so it's worth being prepared with a waterproof layer. The breeze will be noticeable, but not strong, making it a comfortable day to be outdoors despite the grey skies.
Through the evening, the overcast conditions will persist, with the temperature easing to a low of around 16°C overnight. The showers will continue to be a possibility, so it's a good idea to check the forecast regularly for updates.
Overall, it's a day to dress in layers and be prepared for the occasional shower, but with the temperatures mild and the breeze gentle, it's still a pleasant day to be out and about in Douglas.