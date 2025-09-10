Today, Wednesday, September 10, brings moderate rain, with occasional drizzle and heavier spells later. Temperatures near 14°C and lows about 10°C will dominate. In Douglas, a brisk breeze may accompany the showers, so expect cloudy spells and wet conditions throughout much of the day. Brief lulls might appear, though they’re likely short-lived.
Tomorrow sees continued rain, likely moderate at times, with temperatures about 12°C and dips near 10°C. Showers could linger into the afternoon, although lighter bursts may break through. There’s still a decent chance of cloud cover, making for a mostly grey day, punctuated by occasional breaks.
Friday continues the unsettled pattern, featuring moderate rain that could ease at times. Temperatures about 13°C should peak in the afternoon, with lows near 10°C overnight. Spotty showers might mix with occasional clear breaks, but expect plenty of damp conditions to persist, especially by early evening.
Saturday may offer patchy rain and a few sunny spells. Highs near 13°C bring a slightly milder feel, while lows about 8°C keep the evening fresh. Any early drizzle could fade, making room for brighter skies. However, a few scattered showers could pop up later, interspersed with pleasant spells.
Sunday is forecast to turn windy, with heavy rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures near 15°C promise slightly milder conditions, while lows about 10°C keep nights cool. Intense downpours are likely, so anticipate frequent bursts of rain and gusty breezes across the region. Brief lulls may appear, but expect them to be fleeting, with clouds persisting.
