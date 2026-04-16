Today, Thursday, April 16, in Douglas looks wet, with patchy drizzle expected from morning through late evening. Temperatures near 10°C might feel a bit cool, so a few rain clouds are set to linger. Occasional breaks may appear, but some light rain remains possible well into tonight.
Tomorrow brings further showers and drizzle, with temperatures near 10°C again. Some drier spells could emerge in the afternoon, though the chance of rain remains high. Fewer gusts than today might make conditions calmer, but on-and-off rain could keep skies rather grey throughout much of the day.
Saturday sees patchy rain returning early, with temperatures about 10°C likely by midday. Some brighter intervals may break up the clouds, yet light drizzle could pass through at times. Skies may stay mixed later on, offering a blend of cloudy coverage and occasional glimpses of sun.
Sunday appears sunnier overall, with temperatures near 9°C. Early morning light chills might be felt, but the day could bring extended clear spells. Rainfall chances look slim, so calm and bright weather seems set to continue, leaving plenty of room for sunshine to dominate overhead conditions.
Monday is expected to remain mostly dry, with temperatures about 10°C and only a slight risk of evening drizzle. Afternoon warmth could build slightly under clear skies, offering pleasant weather for much of the day. A gentle breeze may arrive later, but significant rain appears unlikely. Little shift is signalled beyond Monday, suggesting mild transitions into Tuesday without major sudden changes in weather patterns.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.