Today is Friday, June 20 in Douglas, bringing a pleasant blend of sunshine and patchy rain. Early morning mist may greet some areas before the sun breaks through. Temperatures near 21°C should peak by late afternoon, with some drizzle possibly arriving towards evening. A mild overnight low about 14°C keeps the night comfortable, ensuring fair weather conditions.
Tomorrow looks cloudier, with a decent chance of on-and-off rain. Morning air stays near 13°C, rising to temperatures near 17°C by midday. Occasional sunny spells may pop through, but light showers could develop late in the day.
This weekend arrives with Sunday bringing cooler air and the possibility of more showers. A fresh morning of about 9°C might feel brisk, and the day’s maximum reaches near 14°C. Conditions remain breezy, so local weather watchers might spot patchy rain well into the afternoon.
Monday continues the mixed weather, with patchy rain likely and periods of brighter spells. Early clouds may linger, but occasional sunshine can break through. Daytime highs near 15°C maintain a mild yet occasionally damp atmosphere. It may dip to about 9°C overnight, pointing to a cooler evening.
Tuesday sees similar patterns, with daytime readings about 14°C and bursts of mist in the early hours. Patchy drizzle remains possible, though some breaks could allow glimpses of sunshine. If you’re keeping an eye on local forecasts, be prepared for shifting skies as the day unfolds.
