Today, Monday, June 16, promises a partly cloudy outlook with bright spells breaking through the morning. Temperatures about 16°C are expected by midday, dipping near 10°C overnight. Gentle breezes should keep things comfortable throughout the day, making for a mild weather forecast.
Tomorrow arrives with patchy rain likely in the early hours. Daytime highs hover around 15°C while overnight readings settle near 10°C. Drizzle could linger, but heavier rain seems less likely, so unsettled weather might ease by mid-afternoon.
Wednesday stays mostly sunny, offering clearer skies and moderate warmth. Temperatures should peak about 15°C again, though early risers might encounter a cooler start near 8°C. Mist from the previous night ought to clear quickly, restoring brighter conditions for most of the day.
Thursday brings a notable rise in the weather forecast, with plenty of sunshine pushing highs to about 19°C. Late afternoon could feel particularly pleasant, purely in terms of weather. In Douglas, reports suggest bright skies dominating for much of the day.
Friday holds a partly cloudy scene, with a good chance of sunny intervals. Temperatures near 20°C may grace the afternoon, marking a pleasant end to the working week. Any lingering cloud cover should break up by evening, leaving calmer and drier conditions.
This weekend edges even higher in the forecast, featuring generous sunshine and temperatures hovering around 20°C. Skies look set to remain light on cloud cover, pointing to a fine stretch for weather watchers through Sunday.
This article was automatically generated
