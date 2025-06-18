Today, Wednesday, June 18, sees partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 15°C, dipping to about 8°C tonight. Gentle breezes keep conditions mild, making this local weather forecast a pleasant one for Douglas. Sunshine peeks through at intervals, ensuring a generally comfortable day with minimal cloud coverage.
Thursday looks bright with sunny skies dominating. Temperatures close to 18°C may climb throughout the afternoon, while overnight values settle near 11°C. Light winds remain steady, creating comfortable outdoor conditions. No rain is expected, so the day should stay largely clear. Cloud coverage stays minimal, ensuring plenty of sunlight.
Friday might bring a touch of patchy rain, though periods of partial sunshine break through. Readings about 20°C keep the afternoon warm, and morning lows sit near 15°C. Skies alternate between clouds and brighter spells, with only brief showers possible. Winds remain gentle, ensuring no abrupt changes. Humidity stays manageable.
Saturday is set to remain bright and sunny with a max near 19°C. Early hours start about 16°C, gradually rising through midday. Breezes pick up slightly, but conditions stay mostly calm. Rainfall is unlikely, ensuring extended sunshine. Visibility remains good as clouds remain sparse overhead. Late afternoon light remains warm.
Sunday could turn unsettled, with patchy rain likely. Daytime readings hover near 17°C, dropping to about 12°C overnight. Occasional drizzle may appear during afternoon hours, but some brighter spells could break the gloom. Brisk winds accompany these showers at times. Rainfall chances stay high, closing the week on a damp note but not entirely bleak.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.