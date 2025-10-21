Today, Tuesday, October 21 in Douglas sees patchy rain with temperatures near 11°C and lows about 8°C. Clouds stick around through the day, and light rain is possible at intervals. Breezes could pick up, but calmer patches might surface as evening progresses. Rainfall totals may add up in spots.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain as temperatures hover near 10°C, dipping to about 8°C overnight. Clouds remain dominant, though drizzly spells could break occasionally. Gentle breezes linger, but a few stronger gusts might occur as the day goes on. Rain might linger into the afternoon.
The following day sees patchy rain lingering, with highs near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Skies appear mostly cloudy, and light rain may persist. Winds could intensify at times, encouraging brief gusts. Sunny interludes might happen fleetingly, but unsettled conditions are likely to continue. Heavier bursts cannot be ruled out.
Later on, expect thicker clouds and continuing drizzle with temperatures about 10°C, dropping to near 7°C overnight. Occasional brighter breaks remain possible, but rain showers persist amid stronger breezes. Conditions stay changeable, so fleeting lulls in the rain may alternate with bursts of heavier spells. Dry intervals may appear unexpectedly.
This weekend is set to be damp again, with daytime levels near 8°C and lows about 7°C. Thick cloud cover hangs overhead, and bursts of drizzle or light rain are likely. Winds strengthen, delivering gusty moments as showers keep rolling through until late. Occasional heavier downpours could form in spots, often prompting intense bursts at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.