Today, Monday, October 20, in Douglas brings patchy rain for this weather update. Temperatures hover near 12°C, and conditions remain somewhat cloudy throughout. Light rain may appear at times, but calmer spells could break through. Morning drizzle fades slightly by lunchtime, but occasional light showers linger.
Tomorrow sees heavier showers in the weather forecast, with temperatures about 10°C. Winds pick up slightly, so expect breezier conditions late in the day. Cloud cover remains solid, bringing intermittent rainfall until evening. Early rain might ease briefly, yet heavier bursts could develop quickly.
Midweek conditions look showery, as Wednesday features sporadic rain and temperatures near 10°C. Periods of lighter clouds should appear, but drizzle still pops up from morning to late afternoon. Gentle breezes add to the overall mild feel. Evening fog becomes possible if moisture stays high, leading to occasional mist.
Thursday brings occasional light rain once more, with a high hovering around 11°C. Some breaks in the cloud cover may brighten the afternoon, but frequent bouts of damp weather persist. Winds could intensify, offering a brisk setting into the evening. Mist could develop overnight if skies clear, though damp spots remain.
Friday sees moderate rainfall returning, pushing temperatures near 10°C. Heavier downpours arrive at intervals, maintaining a cool and rainy forecast. This weekend should continue with similar weather patterns, though occasional dry spells may emerge. Temperatures remain about the same, keeping conditions consistent. Late-day storms can intensify, but brief lulls might allow some partial clearing. Rain could persist into Saturday morning.
