Today, Sunday, October 19 in Douglas, heavy rain dominates the forecast, bringing consistent showers from morning until late. Temperatures about 12°C mean a mild feel despite periodic gusts. Cloud cover remains thick, so glimpses of sunshine seem rare. Light drizzle may appear overnight, keeping surfaces damp.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain for Monday, with temperatures near 12°C and an overcast sky. Occasional breaks might offer slight dryness, yet light showers are expected most of the day. Winds appear calmer compared to today, though wet patches could persist by evening. Nighttime conditions remain cloudy, hinting at lingering moisture.
Expect patchy rain on Tuesday, with temperatures about 12°C. Clear breaks could be rare, but the overall feel stays mild. Slight drizzle intersperses through midday, leading to intervals of moderate rain in the afternoon. Evening remains unsettled, although rainfall intensity could ease slightly after dark.
Moderate rain moves in on Wednesday, pushing temperatures to about 12°C. Early clouds may give way to sporadic drizzle, especially around midday. Heavier bursts of rain are possible later, with conditions staying persistently damp. Nightfall sees patchy rainfall, leaving surfaces wet and skies mostly grey.
A moderate spell of rain arrives on Thursday, with temperatures about 9°C and thicker cloud dominating hours. Winds could develop, adding a chill to the air. Drizzle interspersed throughout the afternoon may cause brief wet spells. This weekend might continue the unsettled trend, as passing showers remain likely. Later at night, rain intensity could drop, though overcast skies linger. Sun breaks look limited overall.
