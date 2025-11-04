Today, Tuesday, November 4 in Douglas features persistent heavy rain throughout daylight, alongside cloudy stretches that occasionally lighten. Temperatures hover near 17°C early on, then slip about 11°C overnight, maintaining wet conditions under overcast skies. Rainfall remains heavy into late afternoon, with only brief intervals of lighter showers.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain for much of the morning, easing slightly by midday but staying damp in the afternoon. Temperatures rest near 13°C before dipping about 12°C late, ensuring a consistently soggy forecast that might include drizzle into the evening. Early evening cloud cover thickens, intensifying the drizzly atmosphere.
A patchy rain pattern continues Thursday, accompanied by extensive grey skies through midday. Occasional light showers may develop, though breaks in the cloud cover are minimal. Highs settle near 12°C, and lows remain about 11°C, shaping another gloomy outlook. Evening rain might pick up again, maintaining persistent dampness across the region.
Misty conditions linger Friday, with occasional fog overshadowing the environment. Spotty rain could appear by mid-afternoon, and moisture levels remain high overnight. Temperatures hold near 12°C, while cooler periods drift about 11°C. Late-night cloud banks could keep skies dull and moisture elevated. Foggy patches persist into the evening, locking gloom.
This weekend begins with moderate rain returning Saturday, setting a dank stage from sunrise to dusk. Morning mist may linger, and possible drizzle appears by midday. Temperatures reach near 13°C under clouded skies and fall about 10°C after dark, sustaining a damp vibe. Isolated showers might persist, reinforcing the wetter trend overnight.
This article was automatically generated
