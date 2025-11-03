Today, Monday, November 3, brings moderate rain to Douglas, with temperatures about 13°C. Early hours are likely rainy, leading into steady showers for most of the day. The sky stays grey into late afternoon, keeping things damp before tapering off in the evening. Little chance of bright spells is expected.
Tomorrow sees further moderate rain with temperatures about 14°C. The morning might start wet, but occasional breaks could appear. Showers pick up again by midday and persist into the night, keeping conditions moist. Cloud cover remains thick, limiting any bursts of sunshine. Little dryness is anticipated into the late hours.
Midweek arrives with heavier rain on Wednesday, bringing temperatures about 16°C. Damp conditions could linger from dawn, but occasional drizzle may swap with steadier rain later. Skies remain cloudy, and moisture stays consistent into the evening. Any lull in showers is likely brief. Expect still minimal sunshine throughout the day.
A cooler spell sets in Thursday, with moderate rain and temperatures about 12°C. Showers push through much of the day, occasionally turning steady and heavier. Grey skies dominate, leaving little space for brightness. Conditions remain damp and chilly as evening approaches. Cold breezes might persist overnight, maintaining a wet feel.
Another wave of rain arrives Friday, with temperatures near 10°C. Morning hours might bring drizzle, followed by moderate rainfall. Cloud cover stays thick, limiting any glimpses of sun. Conditions could turn breezy, but the damp pattern holds strong into late night. No dryness is expected before the weekend sets in.
