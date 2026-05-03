Today is Sunday, May 3 in Douglas, with patchy drizzle expected through the morning. Cloudy conditions dominate the afternoon, and it might stay overcast as evening approaches. There is a strong chance of rain lingering, so expect damp weather. Temperatures about 11°C will keep things on the mild side.
Tomorrow should be mostly dry, with partly cloudy conditions offering the occasional sunny spell. Light winds keep things calmer, and the risk of rain appears low. Temperatures near 10°C promise a gentle chill, but overall it will feel more settled than today.
The following day, Tuesday, sees more cloud building, with patchy rain likely to return, especially by late morning. Brief drizzly spells could break up any clear skies, although heavier downpours appear less likely. Temperatures hover near 9°C, hinting at a cooler feel than the earlier part of the week.
Midweek, which is Wednesday, brings a mix of brighter and overcast spells, but the forecast suggests limited rainfall. The sky may remain partly cloudy, with occasional glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures about 9°C maintain the cooler trend, balanced by moderate breezes that should keep the atmosphere relatively fresh.
Later on Thursday might feature patchy rain once again, with prolonged cloudy intervals expected to dominate. Occasional drizzle could punctuate the day, although heavier showers seem unlikely. Temperatures near 10°C round off the week, leaving conditions mild yet unsettled overall. Winds may increase, adding a breezy feel to damp conditions. The weather forecast remains subject to slight changes, but drizzle remains a theme.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.