Monday maintains the sunny outlook, with afternoon highs near 19°C and no mention of rain. Early morning starts around 16°C, and skies stay mostly clear. Gentle winds keep the weather calm, making it a dry continuation of this late-summer forecast. Mid-day should hover near 18°C, maintaining refreshing conditions across daylight hours. Rain remains unlikely, reinforcing the stable outlook. Skies remain bright into the evening, sustaining mild readings until late. Conditions appear steady for the start of the new week, continuing the dry pattern. Sunlight lingers nicely. Monday also sees late hours near 20°C under mostly clear skies, preserving comfortable conditions overnight. No significant cloud is expected. Tranquillity should continue.