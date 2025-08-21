Thursday, August 21 brings partly cloudy skies with a chance of the odd patchy rain mid-morning. Temperatures near 15°C during the day and about 9°C overnight keep conditions mild in Douglas. Sunny intervals are likely through the afternoon, and winds stay gentle, so the overall forecast remains fairly comfortable.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy early on, before partial sunshine breaks through. Expect temperatures near 16°C at peak and about 12°C overnight. Skies clear up by late afternoon, bringing a brighter look into the evening. With minimal rain on the cards, conditions appear consistently mild.
This weekend sees Saturday enjoying partly cloudy conditions around 16°C, with no rain expected. Sunday promises sunny spells and a gentle rise to about 18°C. Both days stay comfortable, as breezes remain light. Nights also look relatively mild, supporting a consistent run of summery brightness across the weekend.
Monday maintains the sunny outlook, with afternoon highs near 19°C and no mention of rain. Early morning starts around 16°C, and skies stay mostly clear. Gentle winds keep the weather calm, making it a dry continuation of this late-summer forecast. Mid-day should hover near 18°C, maintaining refreshing conditions across daylight hours. Rain remains unlikely, reinforcing the stable outlook. Skies remain bright into the evening, sustaining mild readings until late. Conditions appear steady for the start of the new week, continuing the dry pattern. Sunlight lingers nicely. Monday also sees late hours near 20°C under mostly clear skies, preserving comfortable conditions overnight. No significant cloud is expected. Tranquillity should continue.
This article was automatically generated
