Today, Thursday, June 12, in Douglas sees patchy rain during midday, with drizzle arriving in the afternoon. Light showers could linger into the evening, keeping weather watchers on their toes. Overcast skies might break briefly for some brightness. Temperatures near 15°C. Winds could gust from midday, contributing to a breezier scene.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled weather and a fair chance of patchy rain, especially in the morning. Cloudy periods should dominate, although a few brighter spells may sneak through. Light drizzle is possible by late afternoon, but things could turn drier overnight. Temperatures near 16°C. Expect a few gusty moments as well.
Saturday could see moderate rain early on, along with lingering mist in some neighbourhoods. Drizzle remains likely at intervals, though occasional sunny breaks are not out of the question. Cloudy conditions should persist, but the atmosphere may feel fresher by evening. Temperatures about 14°C. Winds might stay moderate throughout the day.
Sunday sets up with patchy rain in the afternoon, accompanied by brief glimpses of sunshine late morning. Mist might linger at dawn, so expect a murky start. Skies could clear a touch by early evening, offering a little relief. Temperatures near 14°C. Gentle breezes may accompany bursts of drizzle or cloud.
Monday stays mostly dry under partly cloudy skies, with sunny spells looking likely through midday. A bright afternoon may stretch into dusk, perfect for those craving clearer conditions. Temperatures about 16°C. Light breezes should keep conditions comfortable, and no showers are expected well into the night.
