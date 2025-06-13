Tuesday may see patchy rain making a brief return. Temperatures hover near 15°C, while lows hold about 11°C. There should still be periods of cloud cover, though some intervals of sunshine are possible. Douglas is likely to experience similar conditions, maintaining a balanced blend of mild weather. The forecast across these days points to alternating spells of rain and sunshine, so the overall climate remains changeable. Look for scattered showers at times, but also brighter skies toward late afternoon.