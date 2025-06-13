Today, Friday, June 13, sees rain lurking in the early hours before clear spells break through. Conditions turn brighter by midday with occasional sunshine. After that, patchy rain may return this evening. Temperatures near 15°C are expected and could dip about 12°C, keeping the weather mild yet slightly breezy.
Tomorrow, Saturday, brings a heavier spell of rain, with bursts likely through much of the day. The forecast suggests consistent wet conditions continuing into the late afternoon. Temperatures hover about 14°C, falling near 10°C overnight. Skies remain grey, making it cooler overall.
Sunday looks damp once more, though showers may ease slightly by midday. Patchy drizzle could still pop up later on. Temperatures near 13°C during the day, with lows about 10°C. Conditions stay overcast, delivering a soggy atmosphere to the region.
Monday adds a welcome break from showers, with sunny conditions dominating. The forecast indicates plenty of clear skies and light breezes. Temperatures about 16°C, dropping near 9°C overnight, leaving the day warm and inviting. Expect bright spells across the area.
Tuesday may see patchy rain making a brief return. Temperatures hover near 15°C, while lows hold about 11°C. There should still be periods of cloud cover, though some intervals of sunshine are possible. Douglas is likely to experience similar conditions, maintaining a balanced blend of mild weather. The forecast across these days points to alternating spells of rain and sunshine, so the overall climate remains changeable. Look for scattered showers at times, but also brighter skies toward late afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.