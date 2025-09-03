Today (Wednesday, September 3) in Douglas sees moderate rain and occasional bursts of heavier showers. Temperatures near 17°C are on the cards, and the sky will stay mostly grey. Expect a brisk breeze that may pick up during the afternoon, bringing more unsettled weather through the slightly later hours tonight.
Tomorrow sees patchy drizzle and a few clear intervals. Temperatures about 14°C, with some sunny spells possible by midday. Light showers could appear in the afternoon, though they are unlikely to be widespread. Expect a calmer breeze compared to today, contributing to a relatively mild weather forecast overall, less unsettled.
Friday should stay partly cloudy, with minimal chance of showers. Temperatures near 14°C keep the day on the cooler side, though there will be glimpses of sunshine. Periods of cloud cover are likely, yet the weather forecast points to a fairly pleasant afternoon. Any rain that falls should be brief.
This weekend starts with a partly cloudy Saturday featuring temperatures near 18°C. Light rain remains possible in some spots, but sunshine is expected to become more noticeable by midday. Breezier conditions may develop later, though the day still looks comfortable overall. Intermittent clouds could roll in quickly, so stay watchful.
Sunday may bring additional rain, particularly later in the morning. Temperatures about 19°C could rise briefly before showers arrive, promoting a humid feel. A patchy rain forecast in the afternoon should ease off by early evening, allowing clearer spells to end the day on a mild note. Expect breezy intervals.
