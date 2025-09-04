Early next week promises more unsettled weather. Occasional light drizzle and patchy rain could appear, especially in the afternoon. Gentle bursts of sunshine might break through sporadic clouds, but rainfall is still possible. Monday should hover near 17°C, meaning it stays mild despite a chance of scattered showers. Breezes may strengthen slightly, although gale conditions are unlikely. The local weather forecast suggests a mix of damp spells and clearer intervals, creating an unpredictable start to the week. Patchy drizzle could remain a factor overnight.