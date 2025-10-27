Today is Monday, October 27 in Douglas, featuring patchy rain and temperatures about 12°C. Rainfall remains likely throughout, with occasional cloud cover drifting across the skies. Gusts may pick up at intervals, but calmer spells could break the damp feel. Expect passing showers and fleeting brighter moments.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled weather, as patchy rain continues to dominate. Temperatures near 9°C hint at a cooler scenario, with light drizzle potentially appearing at different points. Clouds should stay present, but brief dry intervals may offer temporary relief. Expect a brisk feel outdoors as breezes occasionally stir.
Wednesday continues the rainy trend, delivering occasional showers and temperatures about 10°C. Drizzle might surface, but some breaks in the cloud cover could lighten the mood briefly. Weather conditions may feel breezy, and gusts could intensify near heavier bursts of rain. Scattered clouds are likely to shift frequently, offering a mix of dim and brighter skies.
Thursday looks wetter, showcasing moderate rain and gusty winds that might strengthen at times. Temperatures near 10°C will keep conditions mildly cool, with showers possibly intensifying later. Cloud cover remains extensive, though brief lulls in rainfall may appear. Overall, a consistently unsettled day with changing bursts of wet weather.
Friday offers more patchy rain, with temperatures about 11°C suggesting a slightly milder feel. Cloudy skies could dominate, interspersed by spots of drizzle. Light winds might build, but nothing too intense is expected. This weekend appears set to carry on the unsettled spell, likely featuring additional showers and breezy conditions.
