In Douglas, moderate rain is on the cards today, Thursday, June 18, with skies staying cloudy and temperatures near 14°C. Showers are likely at intervals, so expect damp weather throughout the day. Light drizzle could also pop up in the afternoon, keeping conditions fairly cool. Cloud cover may linger into the night, keeping conditions damp.
Tomorrow continues the wet forecast, bringing moderate rain and gusty winds. Temperatures about 15°C will accompany overcast skies, with occasional downpours through midday. It might ease a little in the evening, but the air remains breezy. Rainfall remains possible into late evening, adding to the overall sogginess.
Saturday sees a break from constant rain, offering a mix of sun and patchy clouds. Temperatures near 15°C are expected, and any light rain should be brief and sparse. Bright spells during the afternoon could make for a more pleasant vibe compared to previous days. Lighter winds create a calmer feel, though clouds might still appear occasionally.
Sunday brings a sunny outlook, with temperatures about 16°C. Minimal clouds are expected, creating brighter and clearer conditions overall. Calm winds will keep things steady, and the risk of showers remains low. The day promises continuous sunshine for a refreshing change from earlier weather patterns. Skies stay bright.
Monday continues the trend of pleasant weather, with sunny skies and temperatures near 16°C. Conditions should stay dry throughout, offering gentle breezes and a comfortable feel. No significant rainfall is predicted, so it looks like a peaceful wrap to the current forecast period.
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