Today, Saturday, June 13 in Douglas features patchy rain, but many places may stay mostly dry. Morning clouds break slightly by midday, leaving intervals of brightness. Temperatures near 14°C, complemented by moderate breezes that pick up occasionally. Overall, a variable forecast with brief drizzle in a few spots.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy early on, gradually clearing to reveal occasional sunshine. Temperatures about 14°C, providing a comfortable feel throughout the day. Light winds keep conditions calm, and the likelihood of rain seems low. A pleasant day overall, though clouds could gather sporadically into the late afternoon.
Some extra cloud appears Monday, bringing light rain at times. Temperatures near 15°C, and gentle breezes accompany the scattered showers. Intervals of drier weather are expected, although a few drizzle patches could linger into evening. A cooler feel sets in under thicker cloud cover, especially by late afternoon.
Moderate rain dominates Tuesday, occasionally turning heavier. Temperatures about 14°C, and winds increase slightly, creating a breezy spell in the afternoon. Damp conditions persist for much of the day, so breaks in the cloud will be limited. Later on, drizzle may ease, but showers remain likely heading into nighttime.
Patchy showers linger Wednesday, with some steady rain possible at intervals. Temperatures near 15°C, alongside gentle gusts that occasionally pick up. Skies remain generally overcast, though brief brighter spells might appear. Rainfall tapers slightly late in the day, but an unsettled pattern continues, keeping conditions changeable through any evening forecast period. Overall, conditions remain quite mild and mixed.
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