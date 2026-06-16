Today, Tuesday, June 16, brings patchy rain and overcast conditions. Temperatures hover about 14°C, with only a few fleeting sunny breaks possible. Clouds dominate most of the day, though heavier showers seem unlikely. A lighter breeze should keep the air feeling comfortable for much of the region.
Tomorrow might mirror today’s pattern, featuring intermittent rain under cloudy skies. Temperatures remain near 14°C, with occasional brighter intervals in the late morning or afternoon. Early mist and light drizzle could appear, but overall, the day stays mild. Conditions stay generally unsettled but not overly wet.
Thursday looks wetter, with moderate rain expected for extended periods. Temperatures settle about 14°C, and any sunshine likely remains limited. Cloud cover persists, bringing a consistently grey atmosphere. Stronger gusts may accompany these damp spells, making it a noticeably breezy and rainy stretch.
Friday signals some respite, even though patchy rain could still linger. Temperatures approach 15°C, providing a slightly milder edge. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but occasional bright spells might develop. Breezes ease a little, reducing the chance of a blustery feel. Overall, conditions show subtle improvements.
This weekend appears steadier, with only minimal rain in sight. Temperatures hover near 15°C, and more sunshine could break through. Winds drop further, allowing for calmer weather across the region. In Douglas, the outlook remains mild with intermittent cloud. No major downpours are forecast for the latter part of the week.
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