Today, Monday, September 29 in Douglas brings patchy rain with chances of light drizzle. Conditions stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures reach near 14°C while dipping to about 11°C tonight. A few breaks in the cloud might appear, but expect spells of rain throughout the day. Morning hours may see fewer showers, but afternoon drizzle becomes more widespread.
Tomorrow features more patchy rain, keeping skies grey and temperatures near 14°C. Intermittent showers appear likely during the afternoon, with slight lulls later on. Overnight figures hold around 12°C. Winds stay gentle, ensuring only mild gusts. Cloud cover lingers late into the evening.
Midweek arrives with moderate rain likely, maintaining readings near 14°C. Clouds dominate the forecast, and drizzly spells may linger. Evenings remain at about 12°C. Wind gusts could pick up at times. Morning drizzle could turn heavier, though short dry interludes might pop up.
The next day holds more unsettled weather, with moderate rain and breezy conditions. Temperatures hover around 13°C, and nights dip near 12°C. Occasional downpours persist, though sporadic clear patches could emerge. Some stronger gusts develop by late afternoon, but calmer periods are also expected.
Towards the end of the week, patchy rain remains in the forecast, keeping daytime values close to 12°C. Some cloud cover looks likely, but brief dry spells are possible. Overnight sees readings about 11°C. Conditions seem set to continue into this weekend. Skies may remain mostly cloudy, with occasional drizzle throughout the day in many areas. Lightly gusty winds could occasionally pick up.
This article was automatically generated
