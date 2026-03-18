Today, Wednesday, March 18, Douglas will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of early drizzle, according to the latest local weather forecast. Temperatures near 11°C, dipping to about 8°C. Conditions stay mostly clear by midday, giving a mild afternoon. Light breezes continue calmly into the evening.
Tomorrow remains bright under mostly sunny skies, providing a pleasant spring-like feel. Daytime temperatures near 11°C should feel comfortable, while lows hover about 9°C overnight. Gentle breezes calm the atmosphere, and rain is not expected. Overall, a tranquil outlook with clear spells lasting into the night and beyond.
Friday sees a mix of cloud and sun, maintaining comfortable conditions across the region. Daytime readings approach about 10°C, dipping near 8°C by late evening. Winds stay light, and no showers are forecast. Occasional overcast patches could appear overnight, but chances of significant rainfall remain slim for now.
Saturday keeps a pleasant trend, featuring mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures hover near 10°C, with nights settling about 8°C. Light clouds might gather, though skies remain bright for hours, and staying fairly dry. Winds stay gentle, making for a calm stretch of weekend weather overall.
Sunday takes a wetter turn, with patchy rain likely by late afternoon. Daytime highs near 9°C keep things cool, slipping to about 7°C after sunset. Occasional drizzle could appear, and breezes pick up into the evening. Conditions remain variable, concluding the week on a showery note. This forecast suggests light drizzle, ensuring a damp close to the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.