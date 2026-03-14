Today, Saturday, March 14, brings patchy rain, with temperatures about 7°C. Light drizzle could show up early, but brief sunny spells might pop through later. In Douglas, clouds remain persistent, and a moderate breeze may develop. Rain looks likely again towards late afternoon, so expect damp conditions throughout the day.
Tomorrow maintains a damp outlook, featuring spells of rain and temperatures near 8°C. Cloud cover stays widespread, and the breeze strengthens at times. Showers could be frequent, but lighter spots may appear briefly. Late afternoon might see fleeting dry gaps. Rainfall tapers slightly by nightfall. This weekend remains unsettled overall.
Monday ushers in mild air, with temperatures about 9°C. Showers persist during the morning, though a few breaks in the clouds could develop. The breeze remains strong, giving the day a breezy feel. Rain may ease by midday, but overcast skies likely dominate. Evening looks calmer yet still mostly grey.
Tuesday sees a temperature rise to about 10°C. Patchy rain lingers, though periodic dry intervals are possible. Clouds stay heavy, and breezes could pick up, especially in the afternoon. A few bursts of rain might briefly intensify, but durations look short. Late evening tends toward overcast, maintaining a cool feel.
Wednesday climbs near 10°C, offering mostly cloud-filled skies with limited sunshine. Rain chances drop, leaving a largely dry afternoon. Winds become lighter, so conditions feel more settled compared to previous days. Evening remains overcast with mild air persisting. The day finishes quietly, with gentle conditions continuing after dark. Clouds linger.
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