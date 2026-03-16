Today, Monday, March 16 in Douglas is off to a wet start with patchy rain on and off. Afternoon conditions could stay cloudy, though skies may brighten slightly later. Temperatures near 9°C should peak in the late afternoon, with cooler moments at about 6°C in the morning. Drizzle remains possible.
Tomorrow sees breezy spells with bursts of morning rain easing off by midday. Expect mostly grey skies in the afternoon but a chance of mild breaks. Temperatures near 10°C might appear, dipping to about 9°C overnight. A mix of light showers and momentary sunshine could surface here and there again.
Wednesday promises brighter conditions. Sunny spells dominate much of the day, with only minor clouds sneaking in. Temperatures near 10°C could climb slightly higher, reaching about 10°C by mid-afternoon. Evening stays clear, offering calm weather and no significant rainfall. Gentle winds keep conditions generally quite comfortable through the ongoing evening.
Thursday continues the sunny streak, with clear skies persisting through midday. Temperatures near 10°C are expected, drifting to about 8°C after sunset. The day appears dry, creating a bright outlook. Light breezes linger, allowing for pleasant air movement. No signs of rain, letting conditions remain stable well into the night.
Friday looks a bit more overcast, though temperatures near 9°C keep things mild. Skies may stay cloudy, but dryness should hold. Slightly cooler air hovers at about 8°C overnight. This weekend may see similar calm weather, with no big changes on the horizon. Expect stable conditions into the following days.
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