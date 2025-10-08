More sunshine arrives on Sunday, with temperatures close to 15°C during peak hours. This weekend wraps up with no rain expected, offering a consistently pleasant outlook. Nights stay near 11°C, ensuring comfortable evenings and a steady close to this extended weather forecast. Mornings could see gentle cloud cover, but sunshine dominates overall. Light breezes keep the atmosphere calm, and there’s minimal chance of any unsettled skies. This stable pattern completes the outlook for the rest of the week, promising consistently mild conditions. Sudden changes aren’t anticipated beyond this period.