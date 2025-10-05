Today, Sunday, October 5, is looking damp in Douglas with patchy rain. Expect grey skies and drizzle through the morning. Temperatures near 9°C early on, rising to about 11°C later. Winds may pick up slightly, but overall conditions stay mild. Expect a few light drizzles into the evening.
Tomorrow brings a brighter forecast with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures about 11°C in the early hours and close to 14°C during the day. Clouds might linger, but little rain is expected, keeping things comfortable. Some sun could peek through at times. This weather forecast suggests a more settled day ahead.
A return of occasional rain arrives on Tuesday, especially later on. Temperatures near 10°C at dawn, reaching about 12°C by midday. Breezy winds may accompany those showers, creating a cool feel under cloudy skies. Despite the unsettled weather, any breaks in the cloud could offer brief spells of dryness.
The midweek forecast on Wednesday points to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures about 9°C early on, climbing near 11°C later. Rain is unlikely, though overcast conditions could persist at times. A calmer atmosphere offers a steadier outlook, keeping the day mostly dry.
Later in the week on Thursday, patchy rain could appear once more. Temperatures start close to 11°C and might rise to about 14°C by afternoon. Periods of cloud cover may develop, but there should be decent chances for drier spells. Overall, a mild close to the working week, with a gentle breeze likely.
