Today, Tuesday, October 7, looks damp with patches of drizzle and occasional cloud. Temperatures near 12°C should persist, while the air feels a bit cool in the morning. Some brief dry intervals are possible later, but the forecast still leans towards light rain in several parts of Douglas. Breezes might pick up slightly into the late afternoon, adding an extra chill.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy, with no significant rain expected. Temperatures about 11°C could appear as the day progresses, allowing for a brighter outlook. Cloud cover gradually thins, offering a fair spell of sunshine. Gentle winds should keep the atmosphere stable for most of the day.
Further ahead on Thursday, patchy rain is expected in the early hours before easing off. Temperatures near 13°C keep things mild, though clouds linger for a while. Occasional brighter periods might appear, but drizzly spots could still drift across the region later. Early morning dampness may leave surfaces slightly wet.
The following day looks bright and sunny, with temperatures about 14°C from midday onward. Clouds stay minimal, and the likelihood of rain remains slim, indicating a comfortable stretch of weather. Calm conditions spell a mild afternoon and a clear evening. Even early fog, if any, should burn away quickly.
This weekend feels even milder, with temperatures near 16°C on Saturday. Mostly partly cloudy skies are expected, allowing occasional bursts of sunshine through the day. Rain appears unlikely, and gentle breezes help maintain a pleasant setting as the week closes. Warmer air lingers into evening.
This article was automatically generated
