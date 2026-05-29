Today, Friday, May 29, in Douglas brings partly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine across the region. Temperatures near 13°C during the day and about 11°C overnight maintain mild conditions. No rainfall is likely, and winds should stay gentle overall.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain advancing, with drizzle expected by midday. Showers could persist, keeping temperatures close to 12°C. Skies remain rather grey, but occasional breaks might occur. Wind gusts pick up slightly, contributing to a damp and breezy feel.
Sunday maintains considerable cloud cover, with light rain lingering for much of the day. Temperatures about 13°C keep conditions mild, though scattered showers could appear intermittently. Winds may strengthen briefly, but some partial clearing is possible later in the afternoon.
Monday continues the unsettled pattern, featuring patchy rain and extensive overcast. Temperatures near 13°C remain steady, while intermittent showers pass through at intervals. Breezes might intensify, yet occasional lulls bring brief dry spells. Overall, skies stay mostly grey throughout daylight hours.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy, with temperatures about 14°C delivering a touch of warmth. Rain chances decrease, allowing calmer weather to develop by late afternoon. Light winds prevail, and any drizzle appears unlikely. Skies should keep a brighter aspect, ending the period on a more settled note.
The remainder of the week is expected to hold moderate conditions, with intervals of sun and occasional clouds. Rain potential looks limited, and winds turn lighter overall. Temperatures should hover near 13°C, maintaining comfortable daytime weather. Overnight lows remain about 11°C, ensuring mild evenings overall.
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