Today, Tuesday, August 12, looks partly cloudy with a slight chance of early rain. Then brighter intervals appear by the afternoon. Temperatures near 20°C, dropping to about 15°C, and gentle breezes keep it calm. Occasional clouds might remain, but heavy rain seems unlikely. Douglas sees similar conditions throughout the region.
Tomorrow appears bright and sunny with almost no chance of rain. Temperatures near 20°C, with lows about 17°C, keep the weather mild. A light breeze will move through during midday, while clear skies continue into the evening. Conditions should remain steady, offering plenty of sunshine all day. Late evening stays pleasantly bright.
Patchy rain is possible on Thursday, with occasional mist and cloud cover lingering. Highs about 18°C, dropping to near 15°C, may be accompanied by periods of brighter weather later on. Fog might appear early, but conditions are likely to clear slightly by afternoon. Overall, moderate breezes keep things gentle. Overnight skies may stay cloudy.
A sunny turn arrives on Friday, featuring clear skies and minimal cloud cover. Temperatures near 18°C, dipping to about 13°C, keep conditions comfortable. No rain is anticipated, with a light breeze adding to the pleasant backdrop. Sunshine likely prevails from morning until night. Afternoon warmth feels pleasant too.
This weekend sees a warm, sunny spell, offering highs near 19°C and lows about 15°C. Mist may greet the early hours, but brighter skies dominate by midday. Clouds remain scarce, and the breeze stays light. Expect a pleasant close to the week with no significant rain on the horizon. Cooler nights stay mostly dry.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.