Moving into Thursday, conditions remain partly cloudy with any rain on the horizon. Overcast intervals might develop, but sunshine is likely to break through. Temperatures near 17°C bring a cooler feel, yet conditions should stay comfortable. This late-week forecast suggests calmer weather, wrapping up the immediate outlook with minimal chance of showers. A stable pattern continues into the weekend, with no major shifts predicted. Warmer spells might appear if clouds clear. Rain remains unlikely to disrupt local conditions. Confidence in continued fair weather remains moderate, with light breezes offering airflow. Skies should remain mostly bright throughout.