Today, Monday, August 11, in Douglas, patchy rain is expected with early mist. Temperatures near 18°C are likely, and occasional light rain could appear around midday. Skies might brighten late afternoon, bringing brief sunny spells before dusk. Winds stay gentle, making it a mild day overall.
Tomorrow stays bright and mostly sunny, with clear skies dominating through midday. Temperatures about 20°C will offer a warmer feel, and there is minimal chance of rain throughout the day. Light breezes maintain pleasant conditions, and sunshine is likely to persist into the evening.
Wednesday continues the sunny trend, bringing highs near 21°C and dry weather. Skies should remain mostly clear, with few clouds appearing later. Conditions remain calm, so the afternoon feels comfortable for any outdoor plans. Temperatures may dip slightly once night falls, though no rain is forecast.
Thursday looks partly cloudy, with occasional sunny breaks peeking through. Highest values near 18°C mean a cooler feel, yet conditions remain dry. Clouds may shift during the day, bringing brighter moments in the afternoon. Winds stay light, promoting a laid-back atmosphere as evening approaches.
Friday also remains partly cloudy, with temperatures about 19°C and no rain in sight. Sunny spells are possible earlier on, gradually transitioning to gentle cloud cover through midday. By late afternoon, conditions look settled, making for a pleasant wrap to the week. Despite mild breezes, everything stays calm. Though the day starts near 14°C, it warms quite steadily through the morning, providing a pleasantly gentle end to the forecasted period.
This article was automatically generated
