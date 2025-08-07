Today, Thursday, August 07, in Douglas promises patchy rain covering much of the region. Temperatures about 16°C top out this afternoon, dipping near 12°C by night. Skies remain mostly overcast, and occasional drizzle may appear, so a damp feel is expected. Light breezes stir the air, maintaining mild conditions.
Tomorrow, Friday brings partly cloudy skies with limited rain risk across the forecast area. Temperatures near 16°C feel comfortable, helped by occasional sunshine. Minimal drizzle might pop up early on, but a drier afternoon brightens the outlook. A gentle breeze persists, ensuring fresh air and mild warmth throughout.
A damp start is anticipated on Saturday, with patchy rain appearing through midday in many spots. Temperatures about 15°C combine with occasional drizzle, creating a cool atmosphere. Intermittent showers might linger, leading to a cloudy afternoon. Light breezes keep conditions steady, while the chance of further rain remains significant.
Sunday rounds off this weekend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 16°C, keeping conditions welcoming. Minimal chance of rain should keep the weather pleasantly dry. A mix of sunshine and light cloud cover sets the tone, offering brighter spells. Winds stay gentle, ensuring a very comfortable environment throughout the entire day.
Monday signals warmer conditions as temperatures climb about 18°C, introducing more genuine summer vibes. Sunshine is likely, balanced by patches of cloud. Rain chances remain minimal, suggesting a pleasant forecast overall. Gentle airflow persists, adding a light freshness. These milder conditions wrap up the forecast with a slight hint of lingering warmth.
This article was automatically generated
