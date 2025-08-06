Today, Wednesday, August 6, in Douglas will bring partly cloudy weather with no rain. Temperatures near 15°C promise mild conditions through the afternoon. The day remains calm with partial clouds overhead, ensuring a settled evening overall. Skies should clear at times, offering comfortable daylight. No showers are forecast, so dryness holds throughout.
Tomorrow brings occasional rain, with conditions turning damp in many areas. Temperatures about 16°C may feel slightly warmer when the rain eases. Showers are likely early on, but brighter intervals could appear by midday. Brief sunny breaks might emerge later, though scattered drizzle remains possible into the night. Expect humidity.
Friday sees mostly clear skies, with temperatures about 15°C offering a warmth. Rain chances stay low, so dryness dominates much of the day. A few passing clouds could drift by, but sunshine should prevail for extended spells. Conditions stay stable into evening, maintaining a crisp, pleasant atmosphere. Patchiness remains minimal.
This weekend starts with Saturday likely bringing a mix of cloudy spells and possible drizzle. Temperatures near 16°C deliver mild conditions through midday. Skies might brighten later, but passing showers could briefly interrupt. Light drizzle in the afternoon may fade by evening, keeping moderate weather overall. Cloud cover remains variable.
Continuing this weekend on Sunday, skies look predominantly sunny, with temperatures about 15°C. Rain likelihood appears minimal, so dryness could persist through the afternoon. Some clouds may materialise, but any gloom should be fleeting. Conditions remain settled late on, ensuring a calm close to the week and stable overnight weather.
This article was automatically generated
