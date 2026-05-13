Conditions appear wet for Wednesday, May 13, with patchy drizzle shifting into brighter spells. Today should feature gentle showers early on, followed by glimpses of sunshine late afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C, and wind gusts might be noticeable. Douglas should see similar conditions, keeping the area feeling fresh. Local watchers predict quick weather shifts.
Tomorrow is likely to stay soggy with continuous rain that gradually eases near midday. Drizzle remains possible well into the evening. Temperatures near 10°C, although occasional sunny breaks may emerge. The wind will lighten somewhat, offering calmer weather for those seeking a brief moment of clear skies. Conditions remain unsettled.
Friday looks brighter, with a lower chance of drizzle and temperatures about 10°C. Periods of sunshine could dominate, though brief showers might still appear. Conditions seem milder, and the breeze should remain gentle. Cloud cover could fluctuate, but overall, the forecast suggests a more pleasant break from heavier rain.
This weekend begins with an overcast start on Saturday, bringing cooler yet stable conditions. Temperatures about 10°C are expected, and the likelihood of any shower remains slim. Some partial cloud breaks may occur, allowing a glimpse of sunlight. Winds should stay moderate, making the day feel relatively settled.
Sunday might see moderate rain, so a wetter pattern returns. Temperatures near 10°C should persist, with constant drizzle becoming heavier at intervals. Overcast conditions could dominate, limiting direct sunlight. Later hours may bring a slight break from showers, though the forecast still indicates frequent bursts of rain throughout the evening.
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