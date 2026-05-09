Today, Saturday, May 9, presents partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a brief rain midday. Douglas stands a good chance of staying mostly dry, but occasional clouds could drift through. Temperatures near 10°C will feel slightly fresh in any breeze, although intervals of sunshine should offer a brighter spell.
Tomorrow remains mostly bright, bringing sunny weather throughout much of the day. Expect minimal chance of rain, so it should be a pleasant spell overall. Temperatures about 9°C offer a cool feel, but the sun could bring a gentle warmth. Skies stay clear into night-time, with only a slight breeze.
Rain could appear on Monday, so the forecast suggests patchy showers at times. Overcast conditions might dominate the morning, with occasional breaks later. Temperatures near 9°C keep things rather fresh, especially if those winds pick up, and short bouts of rain may linger throughout much of the afternoon or evening.
Tuesday’s outlook includes more rain, though brighter intervals may emerge. Top temperatures near 12°C signal a slight warm-up, but clouds could still hover. Breezes might strengthen at times, creating a brisk feeling outdoors. Showers appear likely, yet some drier spells are possible, especially late in the day, offering a break.
Bouts of rain continue on Wednesday, accompanied by stronger winds that may gust. Daytime temperatures about 10°C keep things cool overall. Intermittent wet weather could persist, but occasional pauses may occur. Expect unsettled conditions to last, hinting at more changeable weather later in the week ahead through each passing hour.
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