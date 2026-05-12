Today, Tuesday, May 12, in Douglas brings patchy rain. Temperatures near 12°C and lows about 8°C keep the weather forecast cool. Some cloud breaks might pop up, but showers remain likely, especially midday through early evening. Wind gusts could feel brisk, so expect a blustery afternoon and cooler conditions overall.
Tomorrow sees more unsettled conditions with patchy rain and breezy winds likely. Temperatures near 10°C could dip closer to 7°C at night. Occasional drizzle might linger, and might intensify midday, making the day feel damp. Winds remain noticeable, adding a cool edge beneath grey skies.
Thursday continues the damp trend with patchy rain and overcast spells. Temperatures near 11°C hold throughout the day, with lows about 8°C. Some drizzle may pass by, but occasional drier intervals offer brief breaks. Winds ease slightly, though a few gusts play through the afternoon, especially late.
Friday brings cloudy skies with sporadic rain chances. Temperatures hover near 10°C and dip about 8°C overnight. Some sunshine may peek through, but showers could return by midday. Breezes become gentler, providing a calmer backdrop for any short bursts of rain, especially late. Cloudy spells may linger after dark, keeping things somewhat comfortably damp.
This weekend features occasional morning clouds and possible light rain, though brighter skies might prevail later. Temperatures stay near 10°C, with lows about 8°C. Any showers should remain brief, letting a bit of sunshine peek through at times. Overall, it looks more settled than earlier in the week. Gentle breezes may accompany late-day clearing.
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