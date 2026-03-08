Today, Sunday, March 8, brings early sunshine before patchy rain arrives by afternoon. In Douglas, mild breezes and light drizzle are expected towards evening. Conditions stay mostly calm until late, with passing clouds becoming more frequent. Temperatures near 8°C promise relatively mild air, though a brief shower may develop overnight.
Tomorrow looks rainy again, as patchy clouds merge into steady showers. Temperatures about 9°C keep the day slightly warmer, accompanied by light winds that might strengthen briefly. Occasional drizzle continues through afternoon, with localised rain lasting into the evening. Conditions eventually ease, leaving scattered clouds and isolated damp patches overnight.
Breezes pick up Tuesday, bringing moderate rain and blustery periods. Temperatures near 9°C provide mild conditions, but heavier downpours could occur at times. Gusts become stronger in the afternoon, making showers feel more intense. Evening hours remain windy, with occasional light drizzle persisting well into the night. Expect unsettled weather.
Some respite arrives Wednesday, though patchy rain may linger. Afternoon sees a mix of cloud and brighter spells, with temperatures about 8°C keeping things relatively cool. Winds stay gusty, but rainfall intensity decreases as the day progresses. Late evening could feature light showers, but clearer skies may follow briefly later.
Strong gusts return Thursday as patchy rain sweeps across many areas. Temperatures near 9°C feel brisk in the wind, and occasional drizzle could turn heavier at times. Clouds dominate most of the day, with short-lived breaks possible. Evening brings showers, while intense winds persist, making conditions unsettled through the night.
This article was automatically generated
