In Douglas, today, Wednesday, March 4, the local weather forecast suggests occasional rain with temperatures near 9°C, according to the latest weather update. Skies remain overcast through much of the day, but a few clearer intervals may pop up. Later on, lingering drizzle is possible, though any heavier bursts should ease off by nightfall.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled conditions in the weather forecast, featuring possible drizzle and temperatures near 10°C. Breezes might pick up, creating a rather blustery feel. Cloud cover is likely to dominate, especially in the afternoon. Expect wet spells to persist into the evening, but some gradual clearing could emerge overnight.
The forecast on Friday looks friendlier, with sunny spells and temperatures about 7°C. Winds may still be noticeable, yet the day appears mostly dry. Morning hours start cool, followed by bright sunshine later. Those clear skies extend into the evening, keeping conditions calm but slightly chilly after dark.
The start of the weekend on Saturday brings a touch of morning sun, then occasional rain edging in. Temperatures hover near 8°C, according to the local weather forecast, and cloud cover can thicken later on. Light drizzle is possible in the evening, though heavier showers remain less likely overall.
Continuing that weekend pattern, Sunday sees drizzle likely and highs about 9°C. Overcast skies might persist, but occasional brighter moments could appear. Later in the day, light scattered rain may return, sustaining a damp feel across the region before gradually easing overnight. Weather updates suggest limited sunshine, but no downpours.
