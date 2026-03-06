Today is looking bright with plenty of sunshine expected. Skies remain mostly clear, and conditions stay dry for Friday, March 6. Temperatures hover near 7°C, so it’s relatively mild for early spring. Breezes won’t be too strong, making for pleasant weather overall.
Tomorrow looks slightly damp with patchy rain moving in. Temperatures settle about 7°C, and brief clouds may roll through. The weather outlook remains mostly calm, though a few light showers could appear later in the afternoon.
This weekend on Sunday features moderate rain expected to linger for much of the day. Temperatures climb near 9°C, offering a mild feel despite the wet conditions. Occasional drizzle is possible, so skies will stay rather cloudy. Winds might pick up a bit, but nothing extreme is anticipated.
Monday sees patchy rain returning with repeated cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures reach about 8°C, and intermittent drizzle may appear during the morning. Winds stay moderate, providing a breezy atmosphere without causing major disruptions. Occasional breaks in the clouds might create brief sunny spells.
Tuesday continues the wet trend, bringing further patchy rain and gustier winds. Temperatures hover near 9°C, but stronger breezes could make it feel cooler. In Douglas, the local weather forecast suggests scattered showers persisting into the evening. Overcast skies should dominate, rounding off a damp but mild stretch. Overall, conditions might shift quickly, ensuring varied patterns of clouds and rain. Look out for sudden breaks that reveal a hint of sunshine. Expect swiftly changing skies late into the night.
