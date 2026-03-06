Tuesday continues the wet trend, bringing further patchy rain and gustier winds. Temperatures hover near 9°C, but stronger breezes could make it feel cooler. In Douglas, the local weather forecast suggests scattered showers persisting into the evening. Overcast skies should dominate, rounding off a damp but mild stretch. Overall, conditions might shift quickly, ensuring varied patterns of clouds and rain. Look out for sudden breaks that reveal a hint of sunshine. Expect swiftly changing skies late into the night.