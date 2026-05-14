Today, Thursday, May 14, features frequent rain with temperatures near 10°C by the afternoon. Intermittent showers persist across the region, creating cloudy conditions that keep the day damp. Slivers of drier spells may occur, but the forecast leans wet. Douglas sees mild breezes, yet persistent rain remains fully dominant throughout.
Tomorrow brings a slight drop in rain risk, though clouds linger overhead. Temperatures about 9°C keep the air feeling cool, and brief glimpses of sunshine may emerge late in the day. Light winds offer calmer moments, but short bursts of drizzle could still appear. Expect a mostly grey forecast overall.
This weekend starts with persistent clouds on Saturday, delivering rain throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 10°C pair with scattered showers that intersperse short dry intervals. A touch of breeze adds a cool edge, but any heavier downpours should remain sporadic. Widespread greyness continues to dominate. Rain remains likely.
Expect lighter showers on Sunday, with temperatures about 10°C and moments of clearer skies. Sunshine peeks through more frequently, although occasional drizzle remains in the forecast. Calm winds help stabilise conditions, keeping things moderate overall. Patches of moisture are still possible, but dryness gradually gains the upper hand. Moisture persists.
Monday sees slightly warmer weather, with temperatures near 11°C. Patchy rain may appear later, but extended sunny spells could brighten the day. Light drizzle in the evening cannot be dismissed, though conditions remain mildly pleasant. Gentle breezes accompany these changes, offering a more comfortable forecast under partly cloudy skies, indeed.
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