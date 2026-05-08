Today, Friday, May 8, brings patchy rain to Douglas, with skies cloudy at times. Temperatures hover near 10°C, and occasional gusts might appear. Showers are likely to fade by the evening, leaving calmer skies. Conditions remain mild with limited sunshine in between grey patches. Rainfall could linger, but it eases.
Tomorrow looks cooler and wet, with Saturday expecting sporadic rain. Temperatures rest about 10°C, though breezes may pick up later. Cloudy skies dominate much of the day, yet breaks might emerge briefly. Any drizzle becomes more frequent in the afternoon, tapering off slightly by late evening. Damp spells remain likely.
This weekend sees sunshine, with Sunday offering temperatures near 10°C. Skies brighten considerably for daytime hours, and rain chances stay low. Intervals of sun persist through the afternoon. Winds might be moderate but calmer than previous days. The evening remains clear, maintaining pleasant weather. Sunny spells linger. Mild warmth endures.
Next day could revert to patchy rain, with Monday featuring temperatures about 9°C. Overcast skies dominate early, giving way to occasional breaks after midday. Showers might be scattered but appear regularly, particularly late afternoon. Breezes strengthen somewhat, although calmer interludes might follow toward the evening. Damp spells persist. Grey intervals.
Following that, Tuesday sees warmer air, with highs about 12°C. Patchy rain could develop briefly, though sunny periods dominate late morning and afternoon. Light winds increase by midday, adding a fresh breeze. Cloud cover may build by evening, but conditions stay mild. Weak drizzle returns overnight. Nighttime temperatures remain moderate.
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