Today, Saturday, August 23, features mostly cloudy skies with occasional drizzle, creating a gentle weather forecast in many areas. Temperatures near 17°C should keep conditions mild, and the day begins about 13°C at sunrise. Cloud cover could linger, but heavier rain seems unlikely, so evening appears calmer.

Tomorrow promises abundant sunshine, offering a brighter weather forecast that boosts search interest in warm conditions. Clear skies will bring temperatures about 17°C and keep morning levels near 13°C. Gentle breezes accompany these weather conditions, forming an ideal late-summer day with minimal cloud cover above.

Expect Monday to remain mostly clear until evening, when patchy rain could roll in. Daytime highs hover about 18°C, and overnight lows settle near 16°C. Intermittent clouds might develop, but widespread downpours appear unlikely. Late-night rain brings a slight drop in temperatures while keeping conditions comfortable.

Look for Tuesday to begin with light drizzle that may linger through early afternoon. Temperatures hover about 15°C, with dawn near 12°C. Sunny spells could break through sporadic clouds, yet passing rain remains a real possibility. Overall, weather conditions stay on the cool side, especially by late day.

Midweek brings unsettled conditions, with patchy rain likely continuing. Afternoon highs top about 17°C, though a brisk breeze might make it feel cooler. Lows rest near 12°C overnight. Douglas experiences changeable skies as light showers intermittently cross the region, suggesting a variable weather forecast with frequent cloudy intervals. Continuing midweek, sporadic rain and mild winds maintain an overall outlook, keeping temperatures near moderate levels.

