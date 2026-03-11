Today, Wednesday, March 11, in Douglas sees patchy rain drifting across the area, with breezy conditions throughout. Expect a few breaks in the cloud, yet showers may still appear. Temperatures about 9°C, while overnight lows remain near 7°C. Mild but damp air lingers for most of the day.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain likely, intensifying in the afternoon and possibly continuing late. Temperatures near 10°C and lows around 5°C keep conditions cool. Expect occasional heavier bursts, followed by lingering drizzle that persists into evening. Windy intervals may occur, ensuring it feels fresher than the thermometer suggests.
Friday looks showery with patchy rain continuing through midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures about 7°C keep it brisk, though the occasional sunny break might briefly brighten skies. Rainfall appears intermittent, easing but never fully vanishing. Evening sees conditions remain unsettled with scattered raindrops persisting through nightfall.
This weekend starts on Saturday with more patchy rain and temperatures near 8°C. Skies may turn briefly brighter, but scattered showers are still expected. Light breezes occasionally accompany drizzle, keeping things damp. Brief drier spells could occur before further showers arrive later, and overall, a wet pattern predominates the day.
Sunday remains showery with temperatures near 7°C. Rain might ease occasionally, yet heavier bursts may return unexpectedly during afternoon. Cloud cover stays extensive, limiting sunshine for most of the day. Mild gusts could appear, but conditions stay fairly cool. Night-time levels hover about 6°C, ensuring a continually damp feel. Short spells of lighter rain may sometimes emerge briefly.
This article was automatically generated
