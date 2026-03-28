Today, Saturday, March 28, in Douglas, brings patchy rain and breezy spells, with temperatures near 7°C. Drizzle may appear frequently, keeping conditions damp into the evening. Cloud cover persists overnight, with readings close to 6°C, ensuring a cool vibe through the late hours.
Tomorrow brings a gentle rise in daytime highs, reaching about 10°C as patchy rain returns by midday. Intermittent showers could linger, though quick sunny breaks may lift spirits briefly. Evening outlook hovers near 9°C, with patchy drizzle still possible, maintaining a mild but damp local weather forecast. Nighttime skies remain partly cloudy, limiting any potential clear spells.
A mild trend sets in on Monday, topping out near 9°C under steady cloud cover. Winds mellow slightly, yet occasional showers seem likely throughout the afternoon. Late evening remains unsettled with light rain lingering, while overnight readings hover near 8°C, preserving the week’s cool, moisture-laden conditions for continual weather updates.
An overcast sky dominates Tuesday, with daytime temperatures near 10°C. Showers could pop up well into late afternoon, accompanied by a moderate breeze. Nighttime readings stay close to 9°C, and although rainfall may ease, cloud cover is set to linger, ensuring consistent but persistently cloudy conditions for local weather news.
Continuing the unsettled pattern, Wednesday sees more drizzle under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover near 9°C, with mild winds blowing through much of the day. Occasional mist is possible by late evening, maintaining a cooler, showery stretch. Conditions stay damp overnight, rounding out a week marked by steadily frequent rain.
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