Today is Thursday, March 26 in Douglas, featuring patchy rain likely with temperatures near 8°C. Morning hours might see a brief dry spell. Skies may brighten briefly, but drizzle is set to persist, creating a mixed weather outlook for local conditions. Breezy winds might add a crisp feel to the air, especially after midday.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain and a fresh breeze, with temperatures hovering about 9°C. Occasional drizzle might linger, so expect a damp day overall. Intermittent clouds could give way to short sunny intervals, but rainfall remains likely for much of the late afternoon. Gusts may pick up near dusk.
This weekend begins with about 8°C on Saturday, accompanied by patchy rain and gusty winds. Brief clear spells could appear, but showers are the main story. Any lull in rain may still feel quite cool, keeping the day brisk from morning to evening. Occasional breaks might offer limited sunshine throughout midday.
Sunday continues that unsettled trend, reaching near 9°C. Light drizzle and occasional patches of rain are possible, with clouds dominating the sky. Brisk winds may pick up as the day advances, making conditions feel cooler than they read. Limited sunshine could surface momentarily, but damp conditions prevail.
Monday keeps the varied pattern in place, with temperatures about 10°C. Overcast skies and patchy rain are likely, though a few breaks of sunshine might appear late on. Winds remain moderate, so expect a fresh feel outdoors and another day of changeable weather. Occasional drizzle may persist into the evening.
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