Today in Douglas, Friday, March 27, looks damp from dawn to dusk. Expect intervals of moderate rain early on, followed by scattered drizzle as the day unfolds. Temperatures near 9°C keep conditions cool, and clouds hold steady. Occasional breaks bring light showers, so wet weather continues well into the evening.
Tomorrow promises a slightly breezy start, with temperatures about 7°C under shifting skies. Light rain could appear here and there, but clearer spots are possible later in the morning. Occasional drizzle lingers into afternoon, though nothing too intense. By nightfall, clouds remain overhead, maintaining a chilly feel across the region.
Sunday brings patchy rain early on, with temperatures near 9°C and occasional drizzle persisting through midday. Intervals of light cloud may break up some showers, offering slight bursts of calmer weather. Gusts could pick up by evening, but heavier downpours look less likely later, leaving a mild and cloudy night.
Monday should stay fairly mild, with highs about 9°C and occasional spots of rain. Breaks in the cloud offer brief dryness, though scattered showers remain possible. Breezy conditions persist through late afternoon, gradually easing by dusk. Nighttime sees lingering clouds, but widespread heavy rain seems quite unlikely at this stage.
Tuesday could reach near 10°C, delivering cloud cover with a chance of light rain here and there. A few dry intervals may appear, but showers cannot be ruled out. Winds remain moderate, keeping temperatures feeling cool throughout the day. Late evening stays fairly calm, with slightly overcast skies continuing overnight.
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