Today, Friday, October 24, in Douglas the local weather forecast points to patchy rain and cloudy spells, with temperatures about 12°C and lows near 8°C. Light showers are likely throughout the day, so a few damp moments are expected. Occasional gusts might also develop. Clouds could break briefly, but wetter intervals remain dominant.
Tomorrow should remain cool with temperatures about 8°C and breezy conditions. Patchy rain may appear on and off, bringing a bit of drizzle around midday. Skies could turn partly overcast later, but lingering rain remains possible.
This weekend might see a jump in temperatures near 13°C, accompanied by moderate rain. Expect occasional heavier downpours in the morning, with lighter showers later in the afternoon. Overcast skies and windy spells are likely, keeping the day feeling slightly cooler. Short dry intervals could occur, but grey clouds should dominate the forecast.
Monday looks set for patchy rain again, with highs about 11°C. Drizzle is possible in the afternoon, and cloud cover might persist. Wind gusts could pick up at times, maintaining a brisk feel, though occasional breaks in the clouds are anticipated. Spots of sunshine could briefly emerge, but showers are likely to stick around.
Tuesday may offer a mix of overcast skies and moments of sun, with temperatures near 14°C. Light drizzle could develop in the morning, followed by drier intervals once afternoon arrives. Conditions appear less windy, though some scattered rain cannot be ruled out. Later in the day, calmer weather may encourage a more settled outlook.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
