Today, Monday, March 23, features partly cloudy skies and a gentle breeze with still no rain expected. Temperatures near 9°C keep conditions mild, creating pleasant weather conditions in Douglas. Light cloud cover remains for much of the morning, and some brighter spells may appear by afternoon, maintaining an amiable outlook.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, resulting in wet weather conditions from dawn onward. Temperatures about 9°C maintain a slightly cooler feel, while occasional heavier bursts of rain may appear late morning. Gusty winds could accompany these showers, but lulls are possible at times. Cloudy periods dominate, giving little chance for sunshine.
Patchy rain looks likely Wednesday, alongside brisk winds and a mix of scattered clouds and fleeting sun. Temperatures near 7°C give a noticeably cooler setting, prolonging damp weather conditions. Occasional breaks in the rain may surface around midday, though fresh gusts persist. Drizzle can develop spontaneously, especially through midday too.
Thursday brings a mix of drizzle and periods of heavier rain, accompanied by overcast skies. Temperatures about 6°C keep the ambience chilly, as the breeze picks up occasionally. Minimal sunshine is expected, with grey skies dominating most hours. Light rain could shift into downpours, but dryness is unlikely to persist.
Friday sees more patchy rain, occasionally turning to drizzle under thick cloud coverage. Temperatures about 9°C feel somewhat mild, yet sunshine remains scarce. Lighter wind speeds offer a calmer setting, brief showers can arrive unexpectedly. A few clearer intervals might appear late, but the overall weather forecast suggests persistent cloudiness.
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